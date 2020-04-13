52 additional Covid-19 cases in Louth as figure soars to 195

Louth now has 195 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Saturday April 11th and is an increase of 52 on the 143 cases reported 24 hours earlier. This is the largest daily increase recorded for Covid-19 in the county so far.

There have now been 365 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. A summary of all 365 deaths provided by the HPSC shows that;

215 (59%) of those who died were male, 150 (41%) were female

The median age of those who died is 82

247 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 37 admitted to ICU

As of 11.15am Monday 13 April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

An additional 527 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

An additional 465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 10,647 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday, 11 April (9,484 cases) – and including German results received to that date, reveals:

45% are male and 54% are female, with 401 clusters involving 1,795 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

1,849 cases (20%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 268 cases have been admitted to ICU

2,489 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 5,006 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 730 cases (8%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 27%, travel abroad accounts for 7%

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that the percentage of the population who feel we are experiencing the worst of the pandemic right now has risen strongly from 11% on 16 March to 37% today, though 55% feel the worst is still ahead of us.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, which is conducted twice weekly, reveals: