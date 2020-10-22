56 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Co Louth

There were 56 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team, released last night.

This brings to 1,442 the total number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the county as of midnight on Tuesday October 20th.

The 56 new daily cases follows on from 69 the day before.

There have now been 336 new cases in Louth in the last fortnight with the 14 day incidence per 100,000 of population now standing at 260.7. This is the 11th lowest in the country but is now higher than Dublin.

There has now been a total of 1,868 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 20 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,167 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 53,422 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

538 are men / 627 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 33 years old

263 in Dublin, 142 in Meath, 137 in Cork, 86 in Cavan and the remaining 539 cases are spread across all remaining counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 314 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The behaviour of every individual is the most effective defence we have against the spread of COVID-19.

“Everyone needs to stay at home, other than for essential reasons. Follow the public health advice and treat everyone that you come into contact with as though they are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 – keep your distance, avoid meeting others.

“We are facing a big challenge, but we have faced this challenge before, and that means we know how to suppress this virus, by following the public health advice in everything we do.”