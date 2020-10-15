56 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth in latest figures

An additional 56 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Louth in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The 56 new cases as of midnight on Tuesday October 13th brings to 1,238 the number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the county.

Louth has now had 198 new cases during the last 14 days with the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 153.6. This remains the 11th lowest in the country.

There has been a total of 1,835 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 13 October the HPSC has been notified of 1,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 45,243 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

529 are men / 552 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 31 years old

246 in Dublin, 185 in Meath, 128 in Cavan, 118 in Cork, 63 in Kildare and the remaining 342 cases are spread across all remaining counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 232 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. There have been 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Today, we again report a daily new confirmed case figure over 1,000. This situation is extremely concerning. Every single one of us has a role to play.

“We each need to reduce contact with other people as much as possible, so that means staying at home, working from home where possible, practising physical distancing and stopping discretionary socialising.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “People must now make choices. Stop meeting up in groups, stop socialising, stop organising play dates, parties and other social activities. People must recognise that the disease is a direct threat to themselves and their families. Now is the time for each of us to act.”