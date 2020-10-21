69 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Co Louth

There were 69 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team, released last night.

This brings to 1,386 the total number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the county as of midnight on Monday October 19th.

The 69 new daily cases follows on from five the day before.

There has now been 285 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth in the last fortnight with the current 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 221.1. This is ninth lowest in the country.

There has now been a total of 1,865 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 19 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,269 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 52,256 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

657 are men / 609 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 34 years old

221 in Meath, 203 in Dublin, 116 in Cork, 80 in Cavan and the remaining 649 cases are spread across all remaining counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 312 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.