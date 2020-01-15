€5,000 spent bringing Lisa Smith back to Ireland

The cost of bringing Dundalk woman Lisa Smith back to Ireland from Syria has been revealed.

A report in last weekend’s Sunday Independent says the Department of Foreign Affairs spent just over €5,000 dispatching a team of officials and three members of the Irish Defence Forces to bring Ms Smith and her child back from Turkey.

The department said the combined costs came to 31,842.72 Turkish Lira (€5,028).

The costs covered travel and accommodation for the team who embarked on the three-day trip in late November to repatriate Ms Smith and her daughter, who were staying in a camp close to Syria’s border with Turkey.

A civil servant and the three army personnel embarked on the trip on November 29, flying from Dublin to Istanbul at a cost of €989. The cost of four rooms in an airport hotel in Istanbul where they stayed that night came to €522 and €651 the following night, when they were joined by a second Irish official who is based in Ankara.

A team of seven people, including Ms Smith and her child, travelled on a commercial flight back to Dublin on December 1, with the tickets costing €2,093. Ms Smith and the team of officials had been booked on a flight on November 30, but Turkish officials changed the flight to the following morning, at no extra cost, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The overall bill also included internal flights in Turkey, and a flight from Dublin to Istanbul for an Irish diplomat based there, who accompanied the team home.

The 38-year-old returned to Ireland on December 1st and was charged on her return with terror offences relating to joining Isil, which she denies.

She is currently on bail.

