It’s due to be another unsettled week on the local weather front but it’s not due to be as bad as recently.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather, who has predicted another windy week in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather said: “The Atlantic dominates our weather this week. The jetstream will be closer to Ireland but less powerful than it was in recent weeks. So more unsettled conditions to come, but not just as unsettled as recent weeks. Windy throughout the period.

“MONDAY – A mix of showers and sunny spells, but these less frequent than on Sunday and they shouldn’t last long as they get blown by in the fresh westerly winds. Max 7°C. Showers dying out this evening and skies clearing. Tonight will be generally dry. Fresh westerly winds should prevent a widespread frost, but some sheltered areas may see temperatures drop close to freezing.

“TUESDAY – Similar to Monday; windy with a mix of showers and sunny spells. Max 7°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Rain at times throughout the day. Moderate SW winds freshening later. Max 10°C.

“THURSDAY – A wet start, but turning brighter with showers during the morning. Moderate to fresh westerly winds. Cold at 5°C, so some wintry precipitation over the mountains.

“FRIDAY – A cloudy day with rain at times. Fresh to strong SW winds. Milder at 11°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Windy. On the mild side at 10°C. Saturday looks cloudy but mostly dry. Rain arriving Saturday night will likely linger into Sunday.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – The Atlantic continues to dominate. Another low expected to bring more rain on Monday. Colder Monday and Tuesday.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.