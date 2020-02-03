811 new cars sold in Louth last month – the lowest figure since 2015

There were 811 new cars sold in Co Louth in January.

This was down 4.9% on the 853 sold in the same month of 2019, according to the latest figures from SIMI and also down on the 877 cars sold in the opening month of 2018.

The last time new car sales were lower in Louth in January was in 2015 when just 766 cars were sold.

With 114 units sold, Nissan was the biggest selling manufacturer in the county last month, closely followed by Toyota (113), Renault (92), Hyundai (78), Volkswagen (68), Ford (56), Skoda (56), Kia (46), Peugeot (33) and Dacia (30).

The biggest selling model was the Nissan Qashqai, with 45 units sold. This was followed by the Renault Clio (40), Hyundai Tucson (39), Toyota Corolla (38), Toyota C-HR (29), Nissan Juke (28), Toyota Yaris (27), Ford Fiesta (25), Ford Focus (24) and Nissan Micra (21).

Of the cars sold in Louth last month 363 were petrol powered while 306 were diesel. This is a marked change on the same month last year when 430 were diesel and 355 were petrol. A further 98 were petrol electric, 28 were electric while 14 were petrol/plug-in electric hybrid and two diesel/electric.

With 251 sales, grey was the most popular colour once again, well ahead of white/ivory (142) and black (127).

There were 2,654 new cars sold in Louth last year, down 5.2% on the year before. This was the lowest number of new cars sold in the county since 2014.