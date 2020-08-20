Plenty of rain but little sunshine forecast over next few days

Rainfall will be higher than average and sunshine in short supply over the next few days.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the weekend.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Temperatures around average

Rainfall higher than average

Sunshine in short supply

Very windy to begin, easing slowly through Friday and the weekend.

“BACKGROUND – Low pressure dominates Thursday and Friday. A weak ridge of high pressure extends NE to bring a slight improvement over the weekend. Monday, and particularly Tuesday, look unsettled with wind and rain, as yet another Atlantic low comes our way. This will be replaced by high pressure mid week.

“FRIDAY – A day of sunny spells and blustery showers. Strong SW winds will start to ease off from mid afternoon. Max 20°C.

“SATURDAY – Still windy but not as strong as recent days. Sunshine and showers. Max 19°C.

“SUNDAY – More sunny spells and showers. Moderate to fresh NW winds. Cooler at 18°C.

“NEXT WEEK – The showery theme continues through Monday and Tuesday. A rise in pressure Wednesday through to Friday should bring an improvement.”