Louth Festival of History gets underway this Saturday

Louth Library Service has launched their 2020 Festival of History which will run from this Saturday September 26th until October 26th.

Due to the current restrictions due to COVID-19, this year’s’ Festival has moved to an online platform.

Bringing together historians from across the country, the talks will go beyond the traditional political and military histories of the Irish Revolution and instead bring to life the personal lived histories of the period. The range of topics covered is particularly topical, engaging with issues of border, political violence and national identity, at a time when these issues are as important as ever. The topics chosen are also extremely current representing the forefront of modern thinking on the period which will cement the Louth history festival’s own position as one of the most important popular drivers of historical debate in Ireland.

Topics include the Aftermath of the Great War; Anglo-American Perspectives on Irish Nationalism; Partition, the Border and Armagh; Cumann na mBan and the Treaty; and the RIC in Louth.

For all Festival details and to access the talks see Louthhistoryfestival.com

For more info or queries, email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie or Tel.042-9353190.

The festival is supported by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht under the Decade of Centenaries 2012-2023 initiative.