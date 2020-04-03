91,000 tonnes of fish landed at Dundalk Port in 2018

There were 91,000 tonnes of fish landed by vessels at Dundalk Port in 2018, new figures from the Central Statistics Office have revealed today.

The total is a fall 45.2% from the 166,000 tonnes brought into the local port in 2017.

The total value of the fish brought into the port amounted to €189,000, which was again down significantly from 12 months earlier when the figure amounted to €304,000.

Clogherhead was the busiest port for fish in the county with 1,291,000 tonnes in 2018. This was down from 1,507,000 in 2017.