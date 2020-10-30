988 companies in Louth availed of Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme

A total of 988 companies in Louth availed of the Government’s Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, it has been revealed.

The Revenue Commissioners today published the names of more than 66,500 companies that availed of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) nationwide with just shy of 1,000 availing of it locally.

The scheme, which was introduced in late March, saw the Government step in and pay up to 85 per cent of the wages of employees in companies adversely impacted by the pandemic.

To qualify, employers had to prove that at least 25 per cent of their turnover had been wiped out by the crisis and that they were unable to fully meet normal wage costs. The scheme was designed to encourage employers to keep staff on their books despite the impact of Covid-19.

The scheme ran until the end of August at a cost to the taxpayer of nearly €3 billion before being replaced by the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS).

Revenue said more than 66,500 businesses availed of the scheme with more than 664,000 employees having their pay subsidised.

