A fifth of motorists stopped at border suspected of improperly claiming Covid-19 payments

An estimated one fifth of motorists stopped at a Garda checkpoint on the border recently were suspected of improperly claiming the Government’s €350 pandemic payment.

According to a report in The Sunday Independent at the weekend the checkpoints were launched last month in conjunction with inspectors from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection as restrictions eased and people began returning to work.

Senior garda sources said unexpected levels of improper payments have emerged at checkpoints in counties Louth and Donegal. A fifth of motorists stopped at one checkpoint operated over several days were suspected of improperly claiming the payment, the source told the paper.

Another garda source estimated that each Covid-19 checkpoint could save the exchequer as much as €200,000 in improper payments.

The so-called Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) scheme was introduced to ensure that those who lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic had an income. Only people who live in the State are eligible.