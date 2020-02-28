A look inside The Clermont in Blackrock as it officially opens its doors

While it has been open since before Christmas, The Clermont in Blackrock held its official opening on Thursday.

Talk of the Town were there to chat to the team behind the new dining experience and you can check out the video below…

The restaurant, which is located on Main Street and overlooking the Irish Sea, offers patrons two unique dining experiences and a modern café bar.

The property, which was formerly the Clermont Arms Hotel and the Swan Hotel, was purchased in 2019. After a five month renovation, The Clermont was revamped to encompass a seaside café bar and restaurant with a Mediterranean-style bistro, fine dining restaurant centered around Ireland’s finest sustainable Angus beef and a private dining and meeting room. The property covers 9,000sq/ft. and includes a garden area and private customer carpark.

The restaurant has created 30 new jobs in Blackrock and the team is led by Operations Director Ken Nolan and Head Chef Dave Murray.

Conveniently located at the half-way point between Dublin and Belfast, and close to the M1 motorway, The Clermont aims to offer diners a broad choice from casual dining, a relaxing coffee, to a top-end culinary experience. The restaurant will serve the locality, Dublin and Newry.

Operations Director Ken Nolan said: “The concept behind the revamp of The Clermont was to design a venue that combined affordable family friendly food, a relaxed café bar serving fine wine, craft cocktails and coffee, and a fine dining area for couples, groups and corporates. At The Clermont, we pride ourselves on offering premier cuisine and quality service in beautiful surroundings by the seaside.”

The signature beef dishes at The Clermont come from supplier Bellingham Farms, which affords Chef Dave Murray access to the multi-award-winning Irish Angus Beef.

Head Chef Murray said: “The main aim for us with the menu at The Clermont was to develop innovative dishes, while offering something for everyone. The ‘main event’ of the menus is our award winning Bellingham beef, which is 100% Angus, grass fed and grain finished just a few kilometres away from the restaurant. While we are known for our beef, the diverse menu features a range of carefully selected contemporary and classic seafood, vegetarian and poultry options.”

The Clermont has a separate café bar, with a full bar license and screening of all major sporting events, an all-day Bistro and a fine dining offering, which is hosted in the Chairman’s Room.

The café bar is open from 11am each day and caters for all occasions. From casual dining, a relaxing coffee to pre-dinner drinks and crafted cocktails, patrons can relax in the bright and contemporary bar, which overlooks Blackrock beach. An all-day menu is served in the café bar until 4pm.

The daytime menu in the family friendly Bistro includes a variety of small plates, and contemporary favourites including brunch, pancakes, sandwiches, pizza, pasta and salads. An extended evening menu is served in the Bistro from 4pm.

Starter dishes in the Bistro include Clermont Chowder, Carlingford Crab Claws, Overnight Beef Tomato, Hot Spicy Chicken Wings and Gin lovers can rejoice in the Drumshambo Gun Powder gin cured salmon. The main course dishes celebrate local suppliers offering 12-hour Braised Beef Short Rib, The Clermont Fish & Chips, Hake Paupiette served with Lemon Dressing, Dry Aged Bellingham Burger and the award winning Bellingham Angus Featherblade.

The Bistro also offers a ‘Cygnets’ kids menu, which is served all day.

The Garden Terrace, meanwhile, is a real sun trap! It offers the perfect alfresco afternoon experience with full menu and cocktails available all day. There will be summer BBQ and music events in the coming months which are a must after a stroll along Blackrock Promenade. The Garden Terrace also offers a full package of menus for corporate parties and group outings to celebrate any occasion or milestone.

Perhaps the real eye star of the show, however, is The Chairman’s Room, which offers fine dining by the sea.

Located on the second floor, the Chairman’s Room offers a unique culinary experience. The team, led by Chef Dave Murray, have combined seasonal, fresh and local ingredients to create a seven course tasting menu.

The dining experience is complemented by a choice of 75 world class wines, carefully selected by The Clermont Sommelier to suit all palate and tastes. The tasting menu is served at The Chairman’s Room on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6pm – 9pm offering à la carte main dishes and seasonal specials. The Room is also available for private parties and corporate events.

Bookings can be made online at www.theclermont.ie or by phoning 042 932 2666.