Aaron Brady arrested as part of investigation into witness intimidation at Donohoe trial

Convicted garda killer Aaron Brady has been arrested over a campaign of witness intimidation linked to the Adrian Donohoe murder trial.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) confirmed this morning that they had arrested a male in his 20’s as part of the ongoing investigation regarding allegations of witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and the unlawful use of mobile phones in the prison environment related to the recent criminal trial of DPP versus Aaron Brady.

The arrested male is currently detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

This is the 7th arrest in this investigation which concerns witness intimidation in the capital murder case of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Aaron Brady from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh was last month sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe at Lordship Credit Union in January 2013.

Yesterday, Thursday 5th November 2020, investigating Gardaí arrested a male in his 50’s. This male has been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. This was the 6th arrest in this investigation.