Aaron Brady given mandatory life sentence for Adrian Donohoe murder

Aaron Brady has been given a mandatory life sentence for the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan in January 2013.

The 29 year old from New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, was found guilty of the murder in August.

His sentencing took place at the Central Criminal Court today where it was determined he will have to serve at least 40 years in prison.

He will also serve a 14-year sentence concurrently having also been convicted of involvement in the robbery of €7,000 at Lordship Credit Union on January 25th 2013.

Mr Brady has already instructed his lawyers to appeal the conviction.

In a victim impact statement, Adrian Donohoe’s widow Caroline said that 58 seconds during the ill-fated robbery on January 25th 2013 changed her and her children’s lives forward.

Caroline Donohoe said she will never recover fully from seeing her husband’s body in the car park, adding that there were absolutely no words to adequately express the impact on her life and the lives of her children, family and colleagues.

She said her heart breaks every time she passes the murder scene at the Lordship Credit Union.

Her husband had missed his two children’s communions, confirmations and all their other firsts, she said.

“No one can replace Adrian”, she told the court.

Adrian Donohoe RIP

The detective who was in the car with Det Garda Donohoe the night he was shot dead has said he “always feels guilty” that it was “him not me” and that “it should have been me”.

Detective Garda Joe Ryan said he suffered post-traumatic stress disorder because of the murder and had to retire 10 years early from the job he loved as a garda

“It totally changed my life,” he said in a victim impact statement read to the court.

“I suffer a lack of confidence, isolation, I don’t read newspapers – lack trust in people and have moved away to Spain where I find it easier to manage”, he said.

“You always accept the risk,” he said, referring to his work as a garda. “But never in your wildest dreams do you expect your friend and colleague will be shot dead in cold blood.”

It was, he said, “the most horrific thing imaginable”

He also said that when the gunmen pointed their weapons at him that night he had no doubt they would shoot and kill him.

“That fear haunts me, the images are so real.”

He said he returned to work for a time after the murder but had been warned by a psychiatrist that another traumatic event could have a devastating effect.

He said that happened two years later when another garda colleague he knew well, Tony Golden, was murdered.

The parents of Detective Donohoe said “it’s hard to accept a good man came across such evil on that awful night.”

In a victim impact statement Hugh and Peggy Donohoe said since their son’s murder it was “impossible to find joy in life”.

Adrian, they said, was “shot down in such a brutal way” in an “evil pointless act”.

He was, they said, “as good a son anyone could ask for and we miss him so much every day”.