Access points to local beaches closed off by council

Louth County Council are closing off access points to beaches around the county.

The operation is being carried out to prevent people flocking to scenic locations this Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

As photographed by Blackrock Tidy Towns above, the access route to Ladies Beach in Blackrock has been closed.

The group said: “The Council have closed all access points to the beach, including the lower car park and access to the bottle banks. Hopefully this will only be to discourage people over the bank holiday weekend.”

It is understood that similar access points at other beaches across Louth are also being closed off.

The entrance to the Community Centre in Blackrock has also been closed off to prevent people from visiting the park.