Access to Blackrock beach re-opens

Access to Blackrock beache has re-opened today.

Barriers had been erected at various points such as Blackrock, Templetown, Shelling Hill and Gyles Quay earlier this month on April 9th to prevent people flocking there ahead of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

This was due to be extended until May 5th but beach closed signs and barriers were removed in Blackrock without notice this morning. They remain in place at the beaches in north Louth.

Louth County Council has also confirmed that the Bring Bank in Blackrock is now accessible once again.

Despite this restriction being lifted, people are reminded to stay at home and only exercise within 2km of their residence.