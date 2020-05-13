Gerry Adams has historic prison escape convictions overturned

The UK’s highest court has said that former Louth TD Gerry Adams was imprisoned illegally by the British government when he was interned without trial in the early 1970s.

The Supreme Court has today quashed his two convictions for trying to escape from the Maze Prison.

The unanimous decision follows a hearing in London last year at which lawyers for the 71-year-old challenged the way he was held under emergency legislation.

Delivering judgment, Lord Kerr said: “We hold that the power [to make a detention order] should have been exercised by the secretary of state and that therefore that the making of the interim custody order was invalid since the secretary of state had not himself considered it. In consequence, Mr Adam’s detention was unlawful.”

Adams, who has always denied being a member of the IRA, was taken into custody under article 4 of the Detention of Terrorists (Northern Ireland) Order 1972, which covered anyone whom the secretary of state for Northern Ireland “suspected of having been concerned in the commission or attempted commission of any act of terrorism”.

The regulations required that the Northern Ireland secretary be involved personally in making any such decision.

Documents released to the public records office under the 30-year rule revealed that the government knew there had been a procedural irregularity in relation to the detention of Adams and other republicans who tried to escape with him from the heavily guarded internment camp.

A note dated 17 July 1974 recorded a meeting held by the then Labour prime minister, Harold Wilson, called to consider “an urgent problem which the attorney general had brought to his attention”.

The note explained that “following a recent attempt to escape by four prisoners [a reference to Adams and others] from the Maze, an examination of the papers concerning those prisoners revealed that applications for interim custody orders concerning three of them had not been examined personally by the previous secretary of state for Northern Ireland during the Conservative administration.

“It now appeared that the [previous] Conservative administration had left both tasks to junior ministers in the Northern Ireland office and, according to [the attorney general’s] information, there might be as many as 200 persons unlawfully detained in Northern Ireland.” Adams’s order had been signed by a minister of state.

The supreme court was asked to decide whether it was parliament’s intention that only the secretary of state for Northern Ireland should have the power to make an interim custody order.

The director of public prosecutions for Northern Ireland, who was the respondent in the case, successfully argued in the Northern Ireland courts that the Carltona principle – based on a 1943 test case – allows that “where parliament specifies that a decision is to be taken by a specified minister, generally that decision may be taken by an appropriate person on behalf of the minister”.

Lawyers for the former Sinn Féin President had argued that those convictions were unlawful as his detention was unlawful.

They said his detention order was flawed because it had not been “personally considered” by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in accordance regulations at the time.

In a judgment this morning, five judges, led by the former Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland Lord Kerr, agreed.

In their ruling, they said Mr Adams’ detention should have been authorised by the Secretary of State personally, and, because it was not, the order to detain him was invalid.

They said his detention was unlawful and, as a result, his imprisonments for attempting to escape were also unlawful.