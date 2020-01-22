Adams to receive pension pot worth €686,592

Retiring Louth TD Gerry Adams will receive a pension pot worth €686,592 for his two stints in the Dáil.

The former Sinn Féin president, who was first elected in this constituency in February 2011, is not running in next month’s General Election on Saturday February 8th.

As a result, he is entitled to a lump sum payment of €63,179 as well as an annual pension of €21,060.

Adams will be hoping his successor Cllr Ruairí Ó Murchú, who officially launches his General Election campaign in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dundalk this evening, can retain the seat he has held for the past eight years alongside fellow Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster in the south of the county.

Figures compiled by The Irish Independent today show that the 17 TDs retiring from politics will share an estimated €22 million pension bonanza.

The largest sum of just over €3.2 million will go to former Taoiseach Enda Kenny with fellow former Fine Gael representatives Sean Barrett and Michael Noonan set to receive €2.845m and €2.173m respectively.

