Adams ‘undecided’ on whether to get hair cut now election has been called

Outgoing Louth TD Gerry Adams has said he is undecided about getting his hair cut.

The former Sinn Féin president has been growing his hair since last September after vowing not to get it cut until a General Election was called.

With Taoiseach Leo Varadkar dissolving the 32nd Dáil earlier this week and calling an election for Saturday February 8th, Adams can in theory have a trim but he told TheJournal.ie today that he was having second thoughts about doing so.

“Last September, in a bit of bantering with Martin Ferris, I said I was going to let my hair grow until the Taoiseach called a general election. So Martin said ‘I’ll back you a hundred euro you won’t do that’ – that’s how it started,” he said.

“He [Ferris] has just told me since the general election has been called that he is going to donate €100 to Pa Daly’s campaign – Pa Daly has come forward to run for Sinn Féin in Kerry,” he added.

“So I’ve won the bet, Martin has conceded, but I’ve got rather fond it,” he said, adding: “The Sinn Féin style police have been giving me a hard time.”

Asked whether he is going to get the chop, he replied: ”I’m undecided.”

Read the full story here.