Additional 200 jobs to be created by Wuxi Biologics in Dundalk

Chinese biopharma firm Wuxi Biologics are set to create a further 200 jobs at its €216 million facility in Dundalk after signing a $3 billion contract to develop vaccines.

According to a report in The Business Post yesterday, the new contract will create an additional 200 jobs in Dundalk, bringing the total workforce at its new plant at the Xerox Technology Park to 600 by 2024.

Last year Wuxi Biologics announced plans to double down on its investment in the town and build a €216 million vaccine facility.

The firm has already committed to the construction of a €325 million drug production plant in the area.

The new vaccine facility is expected to be in operation in two years time.