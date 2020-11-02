Additional €400,000 in funding allocated to Dundalk IT

An additional €400,000 in funding has been awarded to Dundalk IT today by the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD.

The latest sum is further to the €871,000 awarded in August of this year bringing a total allocation of €1,271,000 for much needed capital works and new equipment.

News of the funding was welcomed by local TD Fergus O’Dowd. He said: “This year has been an extremely difficult year for students and third level institutions as the COVID 19 pandemic restrictions have filtered in to society. The government have had to invest significantly in order for students to return to campus in an environment that is appropriate and safe.

“We must now look at the long term implications of restrictions being staggered over the coming months as we continue to steer our way through this pandemic, institutions must now utilise this investment to prepare their campuses and equipment for possible longer term mitigation plans.

“We must start thinking outside the box for the planning and management of future semesters. This particular funding aims to advance the development of high-end skills in the technological sector, as well as facilitating building improvements to support access for all, health and safety works, ICT and equipment renewal, and energy-related upgrades.”