Additional seven cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth increases total figure to 34
Louth now has 34 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.
The figures are correct as of midnight on Friday March 27th and is an increase on the 27 cases reported 24 hours earlier.
There have now been 46 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Sunday 29 March.
There are now 2,615 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 27 March (2,216 cases), reveals:
- 51% are male and 48% are female, with 103 clusters involving 379 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 47 years
- 564 cases (26%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 77 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 506 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,233 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 208 cases (9%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 51%, close contact accounts for 24%, travel abroad accounts for 25%