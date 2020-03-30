Additional seven cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth increases total figure to 34

Louth now has 34 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Friday March 27th and is an increase on the 27 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 46 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Sunday 29 March.

There are now 2,615 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 27 March (2,216 cases), reveals: