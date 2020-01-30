Adedokun signs first professional contract with Dundalk FC

Promising young attacker Val Adedokun last night signed his first professional contract with Dundalk FC.

The 16-year-old has flourished for the club’s Academy teams since arriving from Malahide United at the beginning of the 2017 season.

His form with the young Lilywhites earned him a place in the Republic of Ireland U15 squad for their friendly games against Cyprus in 2018 and he is currently on the standby list for the upcoming U17 double-header with Switzerland next month.

Val signed his new contract on last night and speaking to DundalkFC.com, Lilywhites manager Vinny Perth said that Adedokun’s progression was an indication of the work being done at underage level at Oriel Park.

“I’m very happy that Val has signed his first professional contract with the club,” said Perth. “He is a young player who has been with us for a couple of years now and it shows you the value of our Academy set up.

“The coaches we have in charge of our underage teams are excellent. They deserve massive credit for bringing a player like Val through to the professional ranks and we hope there are many more like him to follow.”

A sixth-year student at Coláiste Choilm in Swords, Val is currently studying for his Leaving Cert and Perth said that the teenager’s education would take priority over his football for the next few months.

“We’re very excited about Val but what we have agreed with his parents is that his focus over the next couple of months will be his Leaving Cert. After that, he can move on and dedicate himself fully to his football.

“His first job after that will be to establish himself in our U19 team this season and his second will be to show that he has the ability to move up a level when he comes in and around the first team.”