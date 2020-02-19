Adrian Donohoe murder accused claims he was laundering diesel at time of killing

The man accused of the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan more than seven years ago claims he was moving laundered diesel at the time of the fatal shooting.

The formal alibi of Aaron Brady of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, was read out at the Central Criminal Court yesterday.

The 29-year-old denies the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe on January 25th 2013. He also denies the robbery of about €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew at the same location and on the same date.

According to a report in The Herald today, in his formal alibi, the accused said that at the time of the alleged murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe he was at a yard on Concession Road, Crossmaglen.

Read more here.