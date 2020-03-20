Adrian Donohoe murder trial set to be delayed by Covid-19

The jury in the trial of the man accused of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe will be asked to return to court in April.

The case, which began in January, is set to be delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a report on BreakingNews.ie, Mr Justice Michael White at the Central Criminal Court said the court is continuing to deal with issues in the absence of the jury and the registrar will let jurors know that they are not required until April 21st. The trial had been scheduled to continue until May 28th and the court had already planned to take a two-week break at Easter.

Aaron Brady of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh has pleased not guilty to the murder of Detective Garda Donohoe at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth on January 25th 2013. He has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Mr Pat Bellew on the same date and at the same location.