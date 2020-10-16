Advance payments of over €11 million made to Louth farmers

€11,075,937.68 worth of advance payments under the Basic Payment Scheme will begin to issue to 1,364 farmers in County Louth from today.

Local TD Fergus O’Dowd said: “The BPS payments are a vital support for farmers up and down the country. The advance payments help create much needed cashflow in what has been another turbulent year for farmers.

“The BPS payment is set at a rate of 70%, which is an increase on the 50% normally allowed under regulation and they have commenced at the earliest date possible under EU Regulations.

“Payments under the 2020 Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme (ANC) which started in September are also continuing as more cases are cleared for payment.”

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine McConalogue TD added that “the advance BPS payment and the advance ANC payments taken together mean that some €974 million has now issued to Irish farmers in the last month.”

In conclusion the Minister stated: “Given the central importance of the many schemes currently in place, my Department has recently written to all farmers outlining the payment schedule over the coming months for these schemes. I am committed to ensuring that these payments continue to issue in the most efficient way possible to ensure that these vital supports are delivered to farmers in a timely manner.

In order to facilitate farmers wishing to contact the Department regarding their BPS or ANC payments, extended hours are in place for the Direct Payments Helpline. From Monday the 19th of October to Friday the 23rd of October, the Helpdesk will be available to answer farmers queries up to 8.30pm each evening. Farmers can ring the Helpdesk at 076 106 4420. Farmers can also submit any queries they may have online via www.agfood.ie.