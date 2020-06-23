Alan Reynolds named as new Dundalk FC assistant manager

Dundalk FC have announced the appointment of Alan Reynolds as the club’s new assistant manager.

The 46-year-old former Waterford boss will work alongside Lilywhites manager Vinny Perth and first-team coach John Gill at Oriel Park and he told dundalkfc.com that it was an opportunity he just couldn’t pass up.

“Dundalk is a fantastic club and I’ll be working with a fantastic group of players so it would have been hard to turn down an offer like this,” said Reynolds.

“In fairness to Vinny and Dundalk, they went about things the right way. They asked Waterford for permission to speak to me and that was granted by the club. We’ve spoken a few times over the past couple of weeks and I’m just happy it’s done now.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” he added. “I need to adapt to becoming an assistant again and helping Vinny and John. It’s something I’ll have to get used to again but I’m looking forward to getting stuck in now.”

As a player, Reynolds enjoyed spells at Waterford, Longford Town – where he played alongside Perth – Cork City, Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne. In 2004 he was named as player-coach of Waterford and led them to the FAI Cup final where they were beaten by Longford Town.

After bringing his playing career to an end in 2007, Reynolds went on to work under Stephen Kenny, Liam Buckley and John Caulfield at Derry City, St Patrick’s Athletic and Cork City respectively before returning to Waterford as manager in 2017.

He guided the Blues to promotion in his first season back at the RSC and steered them to a fourth-place finish in 2019. After three-and-a-half years at the club, he resigned at the beginning of the month.