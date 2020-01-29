Aldi are seeking to recruit 12 new employees for its stores in Louth.

Opportunities available include Store Assistant and Assistant Store Manager roles across Aldi’s four Louth stores.

Aldi has also announced that it is increasing its minimum wage rate to match the Living Wage Technical Group’s recommended rate of €12.30 per hour.

It will be the first retailer to implement the new Living Wage. The new rate will be effective from February 1st . Aldi Store Assistants will earn up to €14.10 per hour.

Aldi has a clearly defined career path for store employees, with progression available from Store Assistant to Store Manager and even Area Manager.

The retailer plans to recruit 550 new staff across its 140 stores nationwide in 2020.

Commenting, Donald Mackay, regional Managing Director, Aldi said: “We are seeking to recruit 12 new employees this year for our stores in Louth. We need the very best people to join the Aldi team to help us continue to deliver the highest level of customer service and lowest grocery prices in Ireland.

“We plan on hiring 550 new employees nationwide this year to join the Aldi Ireland team and contribute to our growth and success.

“Our expanding store portfolio, market performance and new Project Fresh stores demand that we continue to future proof our business with the best people in retail.”

Full details of the different roles available in each county are now available Aldi looking to hire 12 new staff in Co Louth.