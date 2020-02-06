Aldi unveils its revamped ‘Project Fresh’ store on the Ramparts Road

Aldi’s Ramparts Road “Project Fresh” store has reopened its doors to customers following an extensive renovation project which has seen the store completely refurbished as part of Aldi’s €160m investment in its Irish store network.

Aldi has committed €100m to constructing and opening 20 new stores, while Project Fresh sees Aldi invest a further €60m in revamping the layout and design of all of its 141 stores nationwide.

The newly refurbished store has received a full makeover in line with Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh design. Aldi’s Project Fresh store layout was recognised at the Checkout National Retail Supplier Awards, by scooping the Best New Store Build award for Aldi’s Ennistymon store, one of Aldi’s first Project Fresh stores.

Inside the revamped Aldi Ramparts Road store

Featuring the new layout, Aldi’s Ramparts Road, Dundalk store offers a wide selection of fresh food at the front of the store, hi-spec fixtures and fittings and new signage that provides a more efficient and hassle-free shopping experience.

The store will be powered by 100% green electricity. Aldi has invested heavily in improving its energy management systems and its entire store network is now powered by 100% wind generated energy. Aldi was the second retailer in Ireland to achieve ISO 50001 accreditation in recognition of its efforts to improve energy efficiencies.

Operating four stores in Co Louth, Aldi has become an established part of Louth’s retail landscape, proving very popular with shoppers for bringing greater competition, choice and value for money.

Aldi’s Ramparts Road, Dundalk store participates in Aldi’s national partnership with FoodCloud, donating surplus food to local charities daily. The store has donated over 28,700 meals to its charity partners to date. Aldi Ramparts Road, Dundalk is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Special Needs Active Parents just one of several charities availing of the €500 bursary grant this year.

Speaking at the reopening, Slawomir Sulikowski, Aldi Ramparts Road, Dundalk Store Manager said: “The Project Fresh revamp of our store is great news for our customers. Its new spacious design makes for a very easy and enjoyable shop.

“Our commitment to our customers is we will never be beaten on price and will always provide the best value. Our Swap and Save campaign continues and the goal of this campaign is to remind shoppers about the saving that can be generated by swapping their weekly shop to Aldi.”