All Louth GAA club matches called off for the month of April

Louth GAA have postponed all club games for the month of April.

The announcement was made by the County Board last night in reaction to the further restrictions implemented by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The postponement relates to all age groups with a further review due to take place on April 26th.

The next County Board meeting, scheduled for April 6th, has also been postponed.

All soccer in the county has also been called off until at least April 19th.