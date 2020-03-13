All Spirit Store gigs until the end of March are cancelled

Local venue The Spirit Store has cancelled all events planned for the venue between now and March 29th in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19.

While no gigs will take place in the upstairs venue, the downstairs bar will continue to trade.

Owner Mark Dearey said in a statement on the venues website: “Due to the Covid-19 Government Directive issued to cancel all public events with a capacity of 100 people and over until Sunday 29th March we will be rescheduling all upstairs events at the Spirit Store between now and 29th March, effective immediately. Please check our website www.spiritstore.ie for affected events and rescheduled dates.

“All tickets for events remain valid for rescheduled dates or a full refund can be obtained at point of purchase. Please email tickets@spiritstore.ie with any questions you may have.

“Please do not phone the bar as bar staff will not be in a position to deal with your query.

“The bar downstairs will remain open as normal and events therein will remain on as scheduled.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your custom and support. Be assured we will deal with all queries as quickly as we possibly can.”

Already Chris Kent, who was due to perform at The Spirit Store tonight, has been rescheduled to Friday June 12th with Tony Cantwell’s gig on Saturday March 21st pushed back to Friday May 1st. The Cuchulainn Singers’ 80s event on Thursday, Friday and Saturday March 26th-28th has also been rescheduled until October 29th-31st.