Almac planning to expand laboratory in Dundalk

Almac have drawn up plans to extend their laboratory in Dundalk.

Almac Pharmaceuticals Group (Irelend) Limited have lodged a planning application with Louth County Council seeking permission for an extension to the existing QC laboratory building at Finnabair Crescent in the Finnabair Industrial Estate, off the Inner Relief Road.

They hope to extend the existing lab, measuring 634sqm in floor area to provide a new first floor with associated access and external works to include an extension of the existing car parking and associated infrastructure.

A decision on the matter will be made by March 23rd.

Three years ago this month Craigavon-headquartered Almac announced plans to open a new 2,239sqm facility at the IDA Business Park with a further €34 million investment announced 12 months later for a new QC laboratory and EU Distribution Centre.