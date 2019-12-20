Almost €1 million in Shop Local Gift Vouchers sold this year

Almost €1 million in Shop Local Gift Vouchers have been sold so far this year.

The new record was revealed today by Dundalk Chamber of Commerce president Pat McCormick with the figure bringing total sales in just over four years to over €3 million.

Mr McCormick said that there was a huge effort put in by the Chamber to help local retail and this voucher scheme has given local retailers a welcome boost.

He thanked the business community of Dundalk for getting behind this scheme and buying the vouchers for their staff this Christmas.

The Chamber president added: “These sales would not have happened if it had not been for the good will of the business community who see the value in keeping money in the locality. Stopping the flow of money from the town has been our priority.”

Pat also thanked members of the public who bought the vouchers and kept it local this Christmas.

“This initiative was set up to help keep money and protect local jobs within the local economy. The Chamber plan is to grow sales even more in 2020!”

Paddy Malone PRO of Dundalk Chamber commented on the vouchers saying they give the receiver “the gift of choice as they can be spent in Toy Shops, Supermarkets, Restaurants, Hair Salons, Gift Stores, Gyms, Beautician, Clothes shops, and much more – you will be amazed with the selection of businesses now redeeming them which includes over 330 shops all around Dundalk and surrounding areas.

“The vouchers now come in a €5 denomination as well as €10, €20 and €50s. They are an ideal gift all year round for Birthdays, Weddings, Communions, Confirmations, Competitions, Retirements and staff rewards.”

Mr Malone added: “The beauty of these vouchers is that they do not expire, and all costs are absorbed by the chamber. The purchaser pays €5 for a €5 voucher and the retailer gets €5. A win-win. In addition, the vouchers do not lose value over time.”

Members of the public can buy the vouchers in Grants in St, Michael Smyth’s in Francis St, Central News Clanbrassil St, Centra Blackrock, Sheelans in Riverstown, Finnegans in Louth Village, Flanagan’s Mace on the Dublin Road and Pat’s Gift Shop and Victory’s Centra in Dunleer, Valentines Centra in Carlingford and Lush, Cuchulainn Credit Union and Dundalk Credit Union and online.