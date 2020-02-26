Almost one in five commercial units in Dundalk remain vacant

Dundalk has the highest vacancy rate for commercial premises in Co Louth.

The latest report by GeoView shows that the number of empty business premises in the county rose by 0.1% in the last quarter of 2019 to now stand at 14.3%.

This is 1% higher the national average.

Dundalk had the highest rate in the county at 19%, while Ardee had the lowest at 15.1%.

This means that almost one in five commercial units in Dundalk are vacant at present.