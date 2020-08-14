Alterations planned to commercial units at Adelphi Court

A series of alterations are planned to commercial units at Adelphi Court on the Long Walk in Dundalk.

Eastern Ballrooms Ltd have submitted a planning application to Louth County Council in recent days seeking permission for alterations to existing commercial unit 01a to provide a new ground floor entrance to first floor units.

As part of the application they are also seeking the go-ahead for the subdivision of existing commercial unit 04a into two commercial units; the enlargement of first floor windows to the west elevation; the replacement of a lean-to roof with a flat roof; alterations to the Donovan House entrance at Long Walk and associated works including amendments to facades and provision of new facades to include signage.

A decision on the matter is due by October 6th.