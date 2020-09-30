Alterations to commercial units at Adelphi Court given the go ahead

A series of alterations have been given the go ahead to commercial units at Adelphi Court on the Long Walk in Dundalk.

Eastern Ballrooms Ltd have been granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council for alterations to existing commercial unit 01a to provide a new ground floor entrance to first floor units.

As part of the application they have also been given the go-ahead for the subdivision of existing commercial unit 04a into two commercial units; the enlargement of first floor windows to the west elevation; the replacement of a lean-to roof with a flat roof; alterations to the Donovan House entrance at Long Walk and associated works including amendments to facades and provision of new facades to include signage.