American Wrestling is coming to Dundalk this Saturday.

The not-to-be-missed event will take place in An Táin Arts Centre at the Town Hall on Saturday February 22nd at 7pm.

A new champion will be declared on the night as some of the top talents outside of the WWE perform locally.

The event is suitable for those aged four and over.

Tickets are priced €13.50 or €10.50 (plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket) and can be bought online here.