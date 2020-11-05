An Bord Pleanála approve plans for new crematorium in Dundalk

An Bord Pleanála have given the go ahead for a new crematorium in Dundalk.

In January Gerard Hughes was granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council for what would be the town’s first crematorium at Dowdallshill on the Racecourse Road.

Up until now families looking to cremate their loved ones have had to travel to either Glasnevin in Dublin or Lakelands in Cavan.

However, this was subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Fred O’Hagan and others.

An Bord Pleanála have now decided to give the development the go ahead subject to revised conditions.

In reaching their decision the planning authority said: “Having regard to the detailed design, industrial use and strategic function of the proposed development, its modest scale on lands zoned for Strategic Mixed Employment Use, its location in proximity to the urban and regional transport routes and removed from residential development, it is considered that, subject to compliance with the conditions set out, the proposed development would be in accordance with the zoning of the site, would not seriously injure the amenities of the area or of properties in the vicinity, would not be prejudicial to public health and would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience. The proposed development would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

Mr Hughes had been given the go ahead for a new vehicular entrance from the Racecourse Road to the site, including landscaping roads and parking infrastructure within the site and a single storey building with mezzanine containing the main accommodation (705sqm).

This building would consist of a crematorium facility accommodating two cremators and necessary support facilities such as cold rooms, plant spaces and staff welfare facilities. There would also be an administration area/offices and public facilities consisting of a public hall/ceremonial space, viewing area and toilet/baby change facilities.

Among the concerns expressed by objectors included fears that the crematorium will release toxic chemicals into the environment especially mercury, the levels of radiation released from bodies that have undergone radiation therapy, concerns over traffic volumes and the potential impact of the development on future developments on adjoining lands.

An Bord Pleanála added: “In completing the assessment, the Board considered, in particular, the likely direct and indirect impacts including air pollution impacts, arising from the proposed development both individually or in combination with other plans or projects, specifically the widening of the Dundalk race track, mitigation measures which are included as part of the current proposal and the conservation objectives for these European Sites.

“In completing the Appropriate Assessment, the Board accepted and adopted the Appropriate Assessment carried out in the Inspector’s report in respect of the potential effects of the proposed development on the aforementioned European Sites, having regard to the sites’ conservation objectives.

“In overall conclusion, the Board was satisfied that the proposed development would not adversely affect the integrity of European sites in view of the sites’ conservation objectives.”