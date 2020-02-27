An Bord Pleanála approves plans for 51 new homes in Castlebellingham

Plans for 51 new homes in Castlebellingham have been given the go ahead by An Bord Pleanála.

Last July Peadar McCaghey was granted conditional planning permission for the new development on a site on the Dublin Road (R132).

The proposal, first submitted in July 2018, consisted of 51 houses in terraced, semi-detached and detached formats, ranging in height from one to two storeys while access to the development was proposed via a new access point off the Dublin Road.

The decision to grant the development the go ahead was subsequently appealed by local woman Verona Faulkner but An Bord Pleanála have now decided to give the plans to go ahead after a revised drainage proposal was submitted before Christmas.

In reaching their decision, An Bord Pleanála said: “Having regard to the residential zoning objective for the site within the Level 3 Small towns settlement hierarchy of the Louth County Development Plan 2015-2021, to the design and layout of the proposed development (including the revised drainage design submitted to the Board on the 18th day of December 2019), it is considered that, subject to compliance with the conditions set out, the proposed development would not seriously injure the visual and residential amenities of the area, would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic hazard and would not pose an unacceptable risk to flooding in the area. The proposed development would, therefore, in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

“In deciding not to accept the Inspector’s recommendation to refuse permission, the Board had regard to the applicant’s revised drainage proposal that was received by the Board on the 18th day of December, 2019 in response to a section 137 notice that was issued. In particular, the Board

noted that discharge to the watercourse to the north of the site is no longer proposed and that the revised drainage proposal comprised infiltration within the site confines. The Board was, therefore, satisfied that the proposed development would not give rise to a heightened risk or flooding.

“With regard to the Inspector’s recommendation to refuse permission having regard to the removal of a significant amount of trees and hedgerow which are identified as being of Special Amenity Value in the Louth County Development Plan 2015-2021, the Board had regard to the residential (new) zoning objective that applied to the site and considered that the removal of these trees and hedgerow was justifiable in the context of the zoned residential housing development proposed and the overall need for housing in Castlebellingham in compliance with the provisions of the Louth County Development Plan 2015-2021.”

The development can now proceed subject to its 18 conditions being met.