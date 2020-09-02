An Táin Arts Centre seek public input into next phase of off site programme

An Táin Arts Centre’s April to August Off Site program was so successful that they have decided to continue it and are now looking for the public’s opinion on what they want to see.

With the current restrictions on social distancing set to be with us for some time, the next programme at An Táin Arts Centre will be a mix of in-house live work and off-site work.

A statement from the Town Hall-based theatre’s Paul Hayes said: “We have a wealth of local talented performers, artists, musicians, and creators who we will connect with the wider community.

“We want to hear your ideas. We had great success in our last program with temporary public art installations, commissioned and published writing in local newspapers, online music events, book clubs, streaming films, online exhibitions… we want to do more of these and new brave new ideas that we haven’t even thought of yet.

“We have reallocated our budgets to create this new strand, both for the remainder of the year and into next year. You don’t need to send complete programmes, just ideas for now – we can feed into them, and maybe even partner you with other artists.

“Please send your initial thoughts to paul@antain.ie to get the ball rolling. The deadline is Wednesday September 23rd at 5pm.

“We also want to showcase the best of what Dundalk’s performing arts groups and schools have to offer; maybe you have a video you would like us to share with our 5,000+ Facebook followers? Make sure you adhere to social distancing guidelines and share with us some of your work inspired by these strange times.

“Given the isolation people are feeling, engagement and connection is the way forward,” said Paul.