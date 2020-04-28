An Táin Arts Theatre’s off-site programme gets underway this weekend

An Táin Arts Centre has created a new off-site based programme to run during this unprecedented time.

While they might not have a building right now, An Táin Arts Centre have a wealth of local talented performers, artists, musicians, and creators who they plan to use to connect with the wider community

Highlights of next week’s programme include…

New Book Club | Starting Thursday 30th April at 8pm | Zoom video chat

A monthly online book club in association with Roe River Books and Louth County Libraries



This book club is free to attend, and aimed at adults. All you need to participate is a love of reading and talking about books, and a computer or mobile device with a microphone and camera.



This month’s topic is ‘The book you’re reading right now’



To sign up, register your details using this URL http://eepurl.com/g0MY9T and they will send you the Zoom link and password you’ll need on the night. You can also have the link on our Facebook page. See you then!

Free Concert | Zoë Conway & John McIntyre | Friday 1st May at 8pm | Facebook Live @antainartscentre

Join Zoë Conway and John McIntyre from their home in Cooley for an intimate gig on An Táin Arts Centre’s Facebook Live.

With an exciting blend of eclectic fiddle and guitar music, Zoë Conway and John Mc Intyre bring their sympathetic arrangements of traditional Irish music, compositions and songs, old and new. The husband and wife folk duo possesses a rare facility to draw pieces into their repertoire from other genres such as classical, jazz and world music and express this material in way which not only displays the sheer range and knowledge of both instrumentalists but also exhibits the wonderful versatility of their instruments.

Together, Zoë Conway and John McIntyre have been described as “simply one of the best folk duos on the planet” (BBC), and audiences in Ireland and beyond keep coming back for more.



Facebook Live will allow An Táin Arts Centre to live stream concerts and other events as they happen, recreating some of the magic of an intimate gig.

Writing by Nick McGinley in The Argus Newspaper | Until Monday 18th May

Having started last week, An Táin Arts Centre are commissioning a series of short stories and poems examining the way we live now, printed in The Argus newspaper. Each week they will introduce you to the work of a local writer. In partnership with The Argus, they will publish these new pieces of writing as part of our reimagined programme for the coming months. We hope they will inspire, entertain and offer hope in these strange days.



This week’s commissioned piece is ‘Seatown ya buachaill’ by Nick McGinley. A love story to Seatown and all its past histories and glories. Nick reminisces about his own days in Realt na Mara, the Castle, the Town Hall, and the many characters that rose to prominence from Seatown or came from prominence to Seatown.

The next commissioned writer is Jaki McCarrick, with a selection of poetry to be published on Tuesday 19th of May.

Jaki is an award-winning writer of plays, poetry and fiction. Long-listed in 2014 for the inaugural Irish Fiction Laureate, Jaki is currently editing her first novel. “Winterage” captures the life experiences that eventually become poetry or art, whilst “Sanatogen Wine” and “The Ladies Beach” are a look at memories through photographs and possessions and how they can transport us back to a specific, time, place and feeling in our lives.



Missed last week’s newspaper? Catch up with Rachel Mulholland’s ‘In the Fog’, at www.antain.ie