Andrea Corr lends her support to Rape Crisis North East’s fundraising campaign

Rape Crisis North East has launched its new fundraising campaign today.

The fundraiser is being supported by Dundalk woman Andrea Corr who is best known as a musician, songwriter, singer, actor and author.

RCNE are asking people to text the word CRISIS to 50300 to donate €4 so that much needed funds can be raised to support survivors of rape and sexual violence.

Andrea, who was awarded an honorary MBE for her contribution to music and charity in 2005, ardently agreed to take part in this unique fundraising campaign to help support child and adult survivors of rape and sexual Violence within Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Cavan.

Andrea said: “As a women from the North East, I am very aware of the devastating impact that Covid-19 is having on the Rape Crisis North East charity. I feel the need now more than ever to speak out and ask the good people from Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Cavan for help.

“Help the survivors by texting the word CRISIS to 50300 to donate €4,” she said.

Grace McArdle, manager of Rape Crisis North East described the charity as “a unique and specialised counselling, advocacy, information and support service for women, men, boys and girls who have experienced any form of sexual violence and or sexual abuse.”

Established in 1996 RCNE provides a range of intervention supports to survivors of sexual violence within Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Cavan. Based in Dundalk and with services in Drogheda, Co Louth and Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan; supports available include a freephone confidential helpline, advocacy, information, educational outreach, accompaniment to medical services, the courts and the Gardaí, face to face counselling and crisis intervention.

“RCNE is the only specialist service available to those who have been traumatised by Rape, Child Sexual Abuse, Sexual Harassment, and Sexual Assault within the entire North East Region of Ireland,” said Grace.

Andrea added: “As a proud Dundalk woman, I am honoured to support this organisation.”

“The need for financial support couldn’t be more urgent,” said Grace.

“Rape Crisis North East are in a crisis situation. The impact of the COVID 19 pandemic means that we are facing increased demand for our services from vulnerable people in need of unparalleled support.

“Survivors of rape and sexual violence are more in need of our services now than ever before and it is of critical importance that RCNE, an essential service, is able to support our clients in these challenging and unprecedented times. Unfortunately we are unable to hold any public fundraising events this year and we are expecting to have to cancel all fundraising plans for 2021.

“2,816 contacts were made to our helpline between 1st March 2020 – 1st November 2020 an increase of over 500 calls from the same period the previous year. Our waiting list has increased significantly, and we urgently need more counsellors and helpline volunteers to provide the required support to all our crisis clients.

“While the true effects of Covid-19 on RCNE and the wider sector will not be known for some time, it is clear that the crisis has already had a large toll on our organisation where fundraising is concerned.

“We are appealing to you, to help us through our crisis. If you have the capacity to support us financially, we would be truly grateful. You can donate by texting CRISIS TO 50300 to donate €4 or you can donate online through PayPal or Stripe at www.rcne.ie. All donations no matter how small will be very much appreciated.”

Grace added: “We are very aware that the pandemic is impacting every sector of society at the moment and people are struggling financially and emotionally. Our appeal is going out on social media so we would greatly appreciate if you could share the video wherever possible, via Facebook and Instagram on the pages of sports clubs, organisations, companies, factories, art centres, forums, friends and families across Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

“Thank you for all your support, your patience and your understanding. Stay safe and we look forward to the day when we live in a society that is Covid-Free!”

To access Rape Crisis North East’s services freephone the confidential helpline on 1800 21 21 22 or log on to www.rcne.ie.