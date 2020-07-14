Andrea McKevitt to succeed Senator McGreehan on Louth County Council

North Louth woman Andrea McKevitt is set to succeed newly elected Senator Erin McGreehan on Louth County Council.

The accountant confirmed she would be co-opted onto the local authority for Fianna Fáil via social media at the weekend.

Andrea has been involved in the party for some time and was part of Declan Breathnach’s campaign team for the General Election earlier this year.

She said: “Earlier today I received the news that the Fianna Fáil members in Dundalk-Carlingford have chosen me to fill Senator Erin McGreehan’s Council seat. It is a wonderful honour to have been selected by my peers.

“Being a member of Louth County Council has been a dream of mine since following the 2009 Local Elections when I was in 6th class, 11 years later and that dream has today come true.

“Thank you to my wonderful family, especially my grandfather Steffie who introduced me to politics some years ago and Cllr Seán Kelly for supporting me throughout the nomination process.

“I am so grateful to my local Fianna Fáil colleagues for putting their faith in me to be their representative, I will strive to do my best every day for the people and area I represent.”