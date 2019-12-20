Animal welfare groups in Louth to receive €55,000 in funding

Funding of €55,000 has been awarded to local animal welfare organisations.

The biggest beneficiary was the Louth SPCA who will receive €23,000.

Drogheda Animal Rescue will also receive €20,000 while Dundalk Dog Rescue has received €12,000 in the funding announced by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed today.

The news has been welcomed by local Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd who confirmed the payments would be made with immediate effect.

He said: “This funding will contribute to the protection of surrendered, abandoned and at-risk animals. Drogheda Animal Rescue (DAR), Louth SPCA and Dundalk Dog Rescue all do great work here in the county and I am thrilled to see this recognised and funding made available to help this excellent work to continue.

“The staff and volunteers who work in these organisations do outstanding work and I would like to take this opportunity to recognise their contribution.”