Annual funfair will not be taking place in Blackrock next weekend

The annual funfair and amusements in Blackrock for August 15th will not take place this year.

Operator of Freestyle Amusements Funfair Hire, Killian Allen, confirmed via Facebook yesterday that the funfair would not be visiting the seaside village this year due to Covid-19.

He said: “It is with great sadness and regret we have taken the decision to cancel our annual visit to Blackrock.

“We have been monitoring the escalating number of new cases over the last week and have decided that cancelling the event is the most responsible action at this time.

“I have completed Covid 19 training and got our health and safety advisor to conduct an extra risk assessment to comply with government regulations. However due to the increase in numbers of new cases of Covid 19 we have decided for the health ans safety of our staff, customers and indeed friends and neighbours in Blackrock we have decided it is best to cancel the event.

“I personally would like to thank the Tidy Towns, especially Larry and Pat Rafferty for the help when we visit, Louth County Council and their administration department, Peter Fitzpatrick for helping us secure the site in Blackrock for a 4 year period last year and of course the people of Blackrock for your support. This would have been my 13th consecutive year presenting my own summer fair in Blackrock.

“I Look forward to seeing you all next year same datem same place – keep the 15th of August our tradition.”