Annual Mass at Ladywell Shrine postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions

The traditional Mass to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Assumption at Ladywell Shrine will not take place this year.

Every year on August 14th there is a rosary at the Shine followed by Mass and the blessing of Holy Water.

However, St Patrick’s Parish have said that due to Government restrictions in relation to Covid-19 they have unfortunately had to postpone this year’s celebration until next year.

The parish added that the water will be blessed by one of the priests from St Patrick’s on August 15th.

The event marking the rising of the waters is known to attract people from far and near.

Ladywell Shrine has been known as a place of pilgrimage for centuries, with maps highlighting it as a holy well as far back as the 16th Century.