Annual one day closure of Carlingford to Omeath Greenway planned for December 1st

The annual one-day closure of the Carlingford to Omeath Greenway will take place on Tuesday December 1st.

The reason for this is that the Greenway is a permissive path rather than a right of way. This means that the landowners allowed Louth County Council to run the Greenway across their land but without creating any legal, public right of access.

To comply with these agreements the Greenway must close for one day. This is so that landowners can retain full ownership of the land and avoid creating a public right of way.

People are asked to co-operate with the closure to ensure the Greenway can remain open the other 364 days of the year.