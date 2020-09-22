Another 10 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Co Louth

A further 10 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Co Louth this evening.

This brings to 985 the number of confirmed cases in the county as of midnight on Monday September 21st.

There have now been 155 new cases in Louth since the start of September compared to 36 for the whole of August.

Figures released earlier today shows Louth’s incidence rate per 100,000 of population is 101.6 – the second highest in the country outside of Dublin and well above the national average of 70.4.

This has led to concerns that the county could follow the capital by having Level 3 restrictions imposed on it.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,792 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 21 September, the HPSC has been notified of 334 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 33,444 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

158 are men and 175 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

53% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

55 cases have been identified as community transmission

174 cases are in Dublin, 34 in Cork, 30 in Kildare, 18 in Donegal, 10 in Galway, 10 in Louth, 6 in Clare, 6 in Mayo, 6 in Meath, 6 in Roscommon, 6 in Waterford, 5 in Limerick, with the remaining 23 spread across 11 counties

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Despite accounting for just a quarter of the population, people aged 15 – 34 years of age account for 40% of COVID-19 cases in the past two months. This is not surprising as they are more likely to be moving about in the community, going to school, higher education or work, and keeping our economy and key services going.

“For teenagers and people in their 20s and 30s in particular, I know that what has been, and is being asked of you again is extraordinary. This pandemic has impacted on your education, your employment, your relationships and your social lives. The vast majority have done the right thing – have heeded public health advice and kept themselves and their families safe.

“But the disease is continuing to spread disproportionately among younger people at present. And so, I am asking you to stick with this and continue to follow the public health advice.

“Be a role model for others. Limit the number of people you meet, maintain 2 metres physical distance, wear a face covering, wash your hands well and often. Together, every safe behaviour counts.”