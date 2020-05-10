Another 12 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Co Louth

Louth now has 715 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Thursday May 7th and is an increase of 12 on the 703 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been a total 1,446* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Saturday 9 May the HPSC has been notified of 219 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,760 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 7 May (22,495 cases), reveals: